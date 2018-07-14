Nostalgia - Cooling off in Sleaford in summer of ‘69

We see families splashing about keeping cool while making the most of the sun during the summer of 1969 at Sleaford Swimming Baths.

Behind the scenes there was a 2,900-name petition led by the Quarrington Young Wives group calling for the baths to be heated and have a roof.

Can anyone spot themselves taking a dip?

Continuing with the swimming pool theme, we featured a photo from the same year of construction work under way on a new pool for Kesteven and Sleaford High School. Elaine Wells contacted us saying: “The pool was built the year I started high school and we used it all the time I was there. I left after sixth form in 1975, it was fantastic for its time.”