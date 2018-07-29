Nostalgia - Corn Exchange demolition site - finally now to get new purpose as cinema complex

Just weeks after a devastating fire - one of the most serious in Sleaford’s history - the famous Sleaford Corn Exchange theatre had to be demolished.

The neighbouring Smeetons furniture store was gutted in April 1969 by a fire which broke out in the warehouse behind its showrooms in Sleaford Market Place.

Eleven appliances and 60 firefighters fought the blaze. As a result, the Corn Exchange was demolished in July of that year and our staff photographer Gordon Brotherton was on hand to show the cleared site.

You can clearly see the remaining cellars which are expected to form part of the Heart of Sleaford project as it takes shape, redeveloping that area with shops and businesses, open space and a cinema.