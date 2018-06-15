Nostalgia - Cup winning Sleaford Town FC 1969

Sleaford Town FC were celebrating picking up more silverware when they won Lincolnshire League Division 2 Trophy in 1969.

Captain Johnny Cameron collected the cup from Ron Eaglen at Sleaford’s Boston Road ground, minutes after beating Scartho Wanderers, the runners up, by two goals to one.

It was the final game of the season and a large crowd of local soccer fans gathered to watch the presentation.

The impressive cup was the fourth trophy to be won by Town during the season, the other three being the Lincs Junior Cup, Culverthorpe Cup and the Billingborough Cup.

Were you a member of that successful side or can you recognise a few players?