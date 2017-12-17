Nostalgia: Epic fundraiser run remembered

Co-founder and vice-president of Sleaford Striders running club, John Holderness has paid tribute to Alan Househam, of Leasingham who has died aged 77.

He recalled a charity run the former police sergeant did in 1984 - 100 miles from Sleaford to Scunthorpe and back in around 13 hours - four marathons back to back with an overnight break. John said the Sleaford Carnival had wanted a fund raiser and Alan offered. He said: “It was a hot day. I remember he held back a bit approaching Sleaford and then put his foot down.”

Alan is pictured on the home straight (left) with John on the right

A Thanksgiving Service will be held at St Denys’ Church, Sleaford, on Friday, December 15, at 3pm.