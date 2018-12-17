Nostalgia: Former Sleaford MP tours print works

Back in December 1993, the Sleaford and North Hykeham MP at that time, Douglas Hogg, dropped in to Sleaford printers Wayzgoose for an informal tour of the factory on Woodbridge Road.

He had been unable to make an invitation during National Print Week, and as a fairly large employer in his constituency he found it interesting.

He showed an interest in the training of employees and the calibre of people employed and where the firm sourced them.

Mr Hogg is pictured with, from left - Brian Suite - production director, Barbara May, Ian Kimpton - managing director and Carolyn Porter.

Sadly the factory building now stands empty and the company no longer exists.