Nostalgia - Hammering out a living in Anwick

Our nostalgia photo this week was taken in 1969, showing Samuel Sharman at work in Anwick, as The Standard looked at how the role of the blacksmith was changing to be more agricultural engineer. The forge still exists in the village, but its role has changed to more artistic items.

We also had names provided for the women on the sausage line at Adams’ factory in 1993. Kirsty Brown listed them as: Betty Pickworth Donna Panton and Julie Dodds.

Meanwhile, Clive Kent, of Sleaford found an old Daily Mirror in his collection from 1945 in which there was a brief news item about a cottage in Ewerby that had sold for for the princely sum of £70 , but why did it appear in a national newspaper? Does the cottage still exist? Who auctioned it?