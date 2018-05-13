Nostalgia - Historic Southgate properties ripe for Sleaford shop front enhancement grants

We are continuing with our look at Sleaford street scenes old and new in an effort with North Kesteven District Council to promote their historic shop front enhancement scheme.

Older properties in the town centre are eligible for funding of up to £25,000 towards projects to renovate and improve frontages, adding character to the street scene more reminiscent of 100 years or more ago.

Southgate today - properties could benefit from grants of up to �25,000 towards restoration projects. EMN-180405-180205001

The deadline for expressions of interest to NKDC is the end of May.

One of the areas ideal for enhancement is sections of Southgate, including some of the shopfronts near the Bristol Arcade where quite a few historic properties remain. Here we have the street in the present day and around a century ago.