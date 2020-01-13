Nostalgia in 1994 - A poorhouse, a panto and hounds

We have a trio of images from our archives from years gone by this week to interest you.

The first one is an image of a building no longer standing. It was the former town workhouse for the poor and unemployed, known as Slea View.

The cast of Heckington Players' pantomime in 1994, Goldilocks. EMN-200301-094908001

It stood on the site now occupied by Sleaford fire and ambulance station off Eastgate and this shot was taken in 1970 prior to its demolition. Remnants of this imposing building’s foundations were found during excavations for the new facility recently.

Our second shot takes us back to 1995 during the January pantomime performed by the Heckington Players. Can you recognise any of the cast?

Still going strong, their latest panto will be Sleeping Beauty, showing in the village hall on January 24, 25, 26, 30, 31 and February 1, with evening and matinee showings.

Tickets are £10 adults, children £6. Visit www.heckingtonplayers.co.uk to book.

The Belvoir Hunt sets off from Billingborough just before Christmas in 1994. EMN-200301-094921001

Finally, we see the Belvoir Hunt’s post-Christmas gathering at Billingborough in 1995. Can anyone say where they would have met? This would have been prior to the hunting ban.

