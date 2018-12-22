Nostalgia - Keen Carre’s sportsman takes the plunge

Former Carre’s Grammar school student Johnny McBride contacted us after being shown an old nostalgia photo we printed of Dave Robinson and himself as a tennis club duo back in 1966.

He recalls: “Robbo and I remain great friends along with about 15 of that year’s Carre’s Grammar School entrants. I have lived in USA since 1981.

“I was Practice Manager at Wimbledon from 1978-81. I remember getting Supertramp tickets for John McEnroe, and getting drunk on Guinness with Martina, Betty Stove, Wendy Turnbull and Virginia Wade.”

He won a squash tournament and ran the New York Marathon. He became a mask maker and sold masks to celebrities and had a contract with Cirque Du Soleil.

He intends to be back in the UK in September for his 60th Carre’s old boys reunion.

Johnny shares a photo from the same period of sports day at Sleaford Swimming Baths, showing him winning the diving event.