Nostalgia - Making a song and dance in 1995

Our nostalgia photos from the archives this week follow a musical performance theme.

Two of the images were taken in February 1995 during a dance festival held at the Aveland School in Billingborough.

Young performers at the schools dance festival held at Aveland School in Billingborough in 1995. EMN-200224-152540001

The school has since closed and been demolished.

One is of a primary school age group and the other is a team of dancers from a local secondary school. But can you name who the dancers were and which schools they came from?

Can you remember the competition, or maybe you took part in it and did it have a particular name?

In our other photo - also taken in February 1995 - we see eager youngsters singing nursery rhymes at First Steps Nursery in Ruskington, which celebrated its 30th anniversary last year. Can you name the person leading the singing?