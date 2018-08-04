Nostalgia - Memories of moon baby Gary’s win

Next year, 2019, will mark 50 years since man first stepped on the moon back in July 20, 1969.

To mark the occasion of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin making that “one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind” the Sleaford Standard held a competition to find ‘moon baby’ who had been born on that day.

Arlene Mitchell, at that time Arlene Wilson, of Metheringham, had given birth to her son Gary and duly won the prize.

She said: “I used to keep a lot of the moon landing stuff and about the competition win, but a lot of it got lost. Now all I have is the letter of congratulations from The Standard. Gary now runs a barber’s shop in Sleaford.”