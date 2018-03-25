Nostalgia: MP Douglas Hogg is guest for Sir William Robertson School prize giving in 1993

Nostalgia this week takes us back to February 1993, when the William Robertson School in Welbourn held its annual prize giving ceremony.

The trophies were presented by the local MP, Douglas Hogg. He is now Viscount Hailsham, sitting in the House of Lords.

With him is headteacher Ian Wright. Can you name the pupils?

A couple of weeks ago we were contacted by Pat Collett who identified some of the lads in the Heckington Angling Club photos. His son has contacted us to add that Mr Collett had just won the Children’s Cup as a 17 year old.