Nostalgia - pupils march for meals in Ruskington

Last week in our Pages from the Past, we referred to parents’ outrage in March 1970 at the antiquated, dire conditions for pupils attending Ruskington Junior School.

They were unhappy about children having to troop down to the old infant school for meals, and lessons being on split sites at each end of the High Street, with poor washing and kitchen facilities.

They were demanding urgent action by education chiefs as they felt junior school children had been overlooked.

Here our Sleaford Standard photographer captured the procession of pupils marching from one school building to the other for their midday meals. Can you remember this situation and were you among the pupils enduring it?