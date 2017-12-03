Nostalgia - Queens of the kitchen in 1992 Kesteven and Sleaford High School cooking contest

This week we have a photo from our files from November 1992.

It features four girl students from Kesteven and Sleaford High School but does anyone know who they are?

Apparently they were winners in a cookery competition and are pictured showing off some of their mouth-watering creations.

If you were one of them maybe you can tell us what delicacies were rustled up and whether the competition was simply open to school pupils or whether it was part of a wider culinary contest?

You can contact us on 01529 415981, email: andy.hubbert@jpress.co.uk or message us via www.facebook.com/thesleafordstandard . You can also send in your own local school nostalgia photos.