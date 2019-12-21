Nostalgia - scenes of Ancaster life in 1970

Last week we referred to a series of features on village life in communities around Sleaford, and in particular Billingborough.

This week we came across another of the series from September 1970, spotlighting Ancaster village and its development and amenities, past, present and future.

Our snapper grabbed shots of modern housing estates, the old Railway pub, the railway line itself complete with goods train, the main street (Ermine Street) and children at play.

On that theme we see a view of Ancaster’s parish church from the surrounding fields, where rare flowers and Roman remains have been found in the past.

Are you one of the youngsters enjoying themselves?