Nostalgia: Sleaford Catholci school netballing champions

Our photo from the archives this week features an award-winning netball side from Our Lady of Good Counsel Roman Catholic Primary School.

It was taken in July 1994 and featured the winning team from the Sleaford Festival of Sport school netball contest – this was just one of dozens of sports that were featured in the long-running and popular festival.

The festival drew big sporting celebrity names to its prizegiving ceremonies such as Fatima Whitbead and David Coleman.

The team were also the Catholic school champions.

Can you name anyone in the gropu or maybe recognise yourself?

You can email us at: andy.hubbert@ jpimedia.co.uk or call 01529 415981.