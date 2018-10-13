Nostalgia - Sleaford Little Theatre cast from 1993

Back in October 1993, Sleaford Little Theatre group members were working on their latest production, ‘When We Are Married’.

Among the cast at the time were Blackpool “good-time gal” Kaye Oakden with her drunken photographer Garry Goodge.

They were pictured in The Standard along with the rest of the cast in dress rehearsal at Great Hale’s old school.

The production was to be staged in St George’s School hall at the end of the month.

Can anyone name the rest of the cast? A few of them still tread the boards for the group, now, of course, in their own venue - The Playhouse, nearby on Westgate.

Share your memories by emailing andy.hubbert@jpress.co.uk