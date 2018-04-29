Nostalgia: Then and now in Sleaford Market Place provides inspiration for shop front scheme

Last week we highlighted how North Kesteven District Council was keen to see greater take-up of a shop front enhancement scheme on offer to landlords in Sleaford.
Older properties were eligible for funding of up to £25,000 towards projects to renovate frontages and add character to the street scene, but only half a dozen are so far in the pipeline or completed, with over half the £315,000 pot of cash still available and deadline of the end of next month to put in your expression of interest.
Examples so far involved include a number of buildings in the Market Place. The council has provided, with help from Sleaford Museum, images of street scenes today and maybe 100 years ago, giving a glimpse of how they could look again if restored.