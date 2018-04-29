Nostalgia: Then and now in Sleaford Market Place provides inspiration for shop front scheme

Last week we highlighted how North Kesteven District Council was keen to see greater take-up of a shop front enhancement scheme on offer to landlords in Sleaford.

Older properties were eligible for funding of up to £25,000 towards projects to renovate frontages and add character to the street scene, but only half a dozen are so far in the pipeline or completed, with over half the £315,000 pot of cash still available and deadline of the end of next month to put in your expression of interest.

Market Place buildings today, set to undergo restoration with help from the shopfront scheme. EMN-180420-114052001

Examples so far involved include a number of buildings in the Market Place. The council has provided, with help from Sleaford Museum, images of street scenes today and maybe 100 years ago, giving a glimpse of how they could look again if restored.