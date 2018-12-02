Nostalgia - Time capsule buried at St George’s School 25 years ago

Staff and students place a time capsule in the ground during construction work at St George's School 25 years ago, back in 1993. EMN-181122-145846001
Back in 1993, St George’s School pupils were invited to bury a time capsule within the foundations of the new, seven class English block being built next to the Brearley Centre. With all the rebuilding work that has gone on, is it still standing or has the capsule been found during excavations?

Pupils had clubbed together to fill the capsule with interesting mementos of the era. Were you one of them?

Maybe you are one of those pictured here, from left - Tara Davies, Gary Aitchison, Steven Coulam, headteacher John Hodgson, teacher Berthold Weidmann and site manager Phil Downs.

