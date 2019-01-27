Nostalgia - Town and village firefighters from Sleaford area on parade back in 1994

Our photo from the archives this week was taken by staff photographer Gordon Brotherton in January 1994.

It features a number of firemen from Sleaford and Metheringham stations.

The names listed are, from left - Station Officer M. Tennet, John Frain and Mark Housam of Sleaford, Lee Wilson and Mark Hewlett of Metheringham.

Can anyone remember why they were photographed?

In response to our Sleaford Badminton Club photo of members playing at Quarrington Church Hall in 1970, Ian Wrangham had more memories to add. He said: “My wife Eunice Wrangham played there for many years, including obtaining 100 caps playing for Lincolnshire.”