Nostalgia: Wartime festive melodies in Cranwell

Our nostalgia photo this week harks back to December 1993 when Cranwell Singers were in fine tune for their production, Christmas Games and Fighter Planes.

The three-night show saw members practising very hard, with lots of time spent on scenery and costumes, according to Roy Wright from the group.

They created a wartime atmosphere showing how people coped with smiles and songs. It also served as nostalgia for those who lived through the era, with Christmas songs and well-known wartime melodies.

Playing the factory girls were, from left - Gill Armitage, Gill West, Sue Brisland, Maggie Anderson, Sandy Wright and Olive Brown. Were you in the cast? Email: andy.hubbert@jpimedia.co.uk