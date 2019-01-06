Nostalgia: Welcoming in the sensational ‘70s - New Year’s Eve party at Rauceby Hospital, RAF theatre production and fresh road alterations

It was the dawn of a new decade as Sleaford area people celebrated the welcoming of the New Year - 1970 - and they were already seeing changes afoot.

Pictured here, from our archives this time, we have some revellers from the traditional and hugely popular New Year’s Eve dance held at Rauceby Hospital.

'Puppeteers' in RAF Cranwell Little Theatre's proudction of Pinocchio in January 1970. EMN-181228-143350001

Does anyone remember these grand events and maybe recognises the dressed up partygoers in their posh frocks and suits in the photo?

Secondly, another seasonal tradition is the pantomime and here we have ‘puppeteers’ and puppets in RAF Cranwell Little Theatre’s production of Pinocchio, which was staged in early January 1970. This was an amateur show, so do you know any familiar faces in the line up?

Finally, we have work commencing on the new road layout of the A153 junction with the B1188 at Speedway Corner near Ruskington. There had been calls for work to be done after numerous collisions. Has the junction changed much since this set of roadworks?

Please send in your old local photos to email: andy.hubbert@jpimedia.co.uk or Facebook.com/thesleafordstandard