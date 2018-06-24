Nostalgia - Where is wing-walker Dawn?

Ruskington woman Dawn Ross had a bird’s eye view of Boston back in June 1983, when The Standard photographed her flying in a Tiger Moth bi-plane - standing on the wing!

The 18-year-old student was taking part in a stunt to publicise the Boston Air Show that took place on the Boardsides Airfield.

For 15 breath-taking minutes Dawn was strapped to the top wing and flown over the town at 1,000ft.

She first had a taste of ‘wing-walking as a publicity stunt in Leicester. Commenting on the Boston trip, she said she enjoyed it. “You could see everyone ever so clearly,” she said.

