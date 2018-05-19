Nostalgia - Women’s football marking armistice

A new theatre production is marking the centenary of the end of the First World War and a high point in women’s football.

Anyone interested in theatre or football is encouraged to attend a workshop about joining the newly commissioned community play, being performed in Lincoln Drill Hall over Armistice Week, from November 11. Informal, fun workshops are at The Blue Room at The Lawn, Union Road, Lincoln on May 20 and June 3, 4pm to 6pm.

It is open to all-comers. No previous acting experience required. Written by Stephen Gillard and directed by Samantha Miles, The World at Her Feet is set in Lincoln, 100 years ago, telling the astonishing story of women’s football in the city at that time and the importance and strength of players both on and off the pitch.

www.lincolnladies.co.uk or call Simon Hollingworth, 07795 416149. Photo: NewsDogMedia