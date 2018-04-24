Nostalgia - Young farmers quiz night at Caythorpe

Our photo from our files this week takes us back to 1969.

These characters were involved in a Young Farmers’ Club quiz evening at Caythorpe but does anyone know who they are? Note the fashions and styles of the day!

Were you among those joining in the Young Farmers quiz at Caythorpe in 1969? EMN-181104-140646001

Where would the event have been held?

Currently there are only a handful of clubs remaining in the Sleaford area - Heckington, Harmston and Billinghay, with the organisation keen to revive and boost membership in them, reminding young people that you do not need to be connected to farming to be involved and they offer a wide range of social opportunities and events.

Call 01522 568989 or 07421 004003 or visit: www.lincsyfc.org.uk