One year anniversary celebrations planned for popular Sleaford venue Watergate Yard

A couple will celebrate the completion of their first year in business in a Sleaford bar this weekend with two music events.

A couple will celebrate the completion of their first year in business in a Sleaford bar this weekend with two music events.

Hollie and Ryan Blankley of Watergate Yard.

Ryan and Hollie Blankley mark just one year since opening Watergate Yard in town, but so much as happened in that time, says the pair.

Hollie said it has been "a whirlwind of a year" in which they have come joint 2nd as ‘Best Pub/Bar of the Year’ at the Lincolnshire Taste of Excellence 2018 Award within four months of opening and also winning the Sleaford Standard/Sleaford Town Council Award for Best Customer Service.

They have been watching the business evolve. Hollie said: "How the yard has changed, with more seating, an outside bar and our hand stretched pizzas.

"Also adapting our food and drinks offerings in line with what our customers want without compromising on quality and at a price that reflects that.

"Opening the B and B upstairs and the additional daily challenges that presents us with and increasing our staff from 12 to more than 25 at any one time.

They added: "We are excited to see what year two will bring - especially with the addition of baby Blankley due in August!"

They also wanted to thank their fabulous staff and their families for their support and their children who are as much as part of the yard as Ryan and Hollie.

They have also secured the contract to provide catering for the Masonic Rooms over the road on Watergate.

To celebrate at 3pm they will be holding an open mic event on Saturday.

This will be followed at 8.30pm with a gig by The Red Room, a well-established group on the East Midlands covers band circuit playing guitar music from the last five decades - "All performed with style and swagger!"

The band recently performed for notable corporate clients including the annual Lincolnshire Police Christmas ball at Lincoln's Engine Shed venue.

Their set covers tunes by bands including: The Who, Rolling Stones, The Animals, Beatles, T-Rex, Jimi Hendrix, The Kinks, The Jam, The Bzzcocks, The Undertones, Sex Pistols, Stone Roses, Charlatans, Green Day, Oasis, Blur, Supergrass, Kasabian, Arctic Monkeys, Kaiser Chiefs, Fratellis, Kings of Leon, Jet, and plenty more!