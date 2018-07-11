Opening night for 1920s-inspired cocktail lounge and bar in Sleaford

The opening night of a new cocktail bar and lounge in Sleaford based on the hedonistic lifestyle of the 1920s and 1930s has been hailed a roaring success by its owners.

Prohibition, which is inspired by such period gangster shows as Boardwalk Empire and Peaky Blinders, had its opening night on Saturday, launched by owner Rik Thomas and his partner Nikki Wakelen-Ball with her daughters Jessica and Freya.

Partners Rik Thomas and Nikki Wakelen-Ball celebrate the opening night of their new 1920s style bar - Prohibition, in Sleaford. EMN-180907-192517001

It is located next to their other business, El Toro cocktail and tapas bar, overlooking Sleaford’s Market Place.

The bar has a 1920s inspired feel with chandeliers, dark mirrors, wall coverings, deep leather sofas and booths with waiter service, serving cocktails from the 1920s and some named after characters in the Peaky Blinders series, as well as an expanding array of gins, plus a range of Bogart’s gin, rum and whisky, marketed by Humphrey Bogart’s son, Stephen.

Rik said: “The opening night was a great success. We had a lovely crowd of people both existing customers and a lot of new faces too.

“Live jazz from Tony Giles was a big hit, so much so that jazz is going to play a big part in our future up at Prohibition. We already have a big jazz night booked for Tuesday, July 17, when we have six musicians and a singer on.”

New bar - Prohibition on its opening night in Sleaford. EMN-180907-192654001

He said: “We would like to thank those that came and made the night.”