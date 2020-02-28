Paddington-themed story train a big hit

The first ever Story Train set off from Sleaford railway station last week in a new initiative for the Poacher Community Rail Line.

Partner organisations who promote the rail line between Nottingham and Skegness arranged for a group of 24 children and their families to hop aboard a special storytelling train at Sleaford station last Wednesday morning.

Assembled families await their story train on Sleaford station. EMN-200224-172846001

The families were from Rainbow Stars support hub in Sleaford’s Kesteven Street, which caters for families of children with autism and other special educational needs.

They travelled in a dedicated carriage courtesy of East Midlands Railway to Boston Library.

On the way they had Paddington themed activities to do, while at Boston they heard two Paddington stories and did a selection of activities like bookmark making for the children before returning home.

Jane Peck of Rainbow Stars said it was a ‘lovely day’.

Sleaford Freemasons of Shire Lodge Worshipful Master David Williams and Worshipful Brother Chris Williams make a presentation to Rainbow Stars members and children. EMN-200224-172826001

She said: “They went above and beyond to include everyone. Then we all had fish and chips back at our hub.”

She added: “It’s great for Sleaford families.”

○ Last week Rainbow Stars also benefitted from a charitable donation by a local group.

The Sleaford Freemasons’ Shire Lodge 5610 presented a cheque for £253 to Rainbow Stars. Worshipful Master David Williams and Worshipful Brother Chris Williams made the presentation to Rainbow Stars members and children.

Sleaford United Charities donates �1,000 to Rainbow Stars. EMN-200224-172816001

Sleaford United Charities organisation also made a fantastic £1,000 donation to the hub.