Paddington-themed story train a big hit

The first ever Story Train set off from Sleaford railway station last week in a new initiative for the Poacher Community Rail Line.
Partner organisations who promote the rail line between Nottingham and Skegness arranged for a group of 24 children and their families to hop aboard a special storytelling train at Sleaford station last Wednesday morning.
The families were from Rainbow Stars support hub in Sleaford’s Kesteven Street, which caters for families of children with autism and other special educational needs.
They travelled in a dedicated carriage courtesy of East Midlands Railway to Boston Library.
On the way they had Paddington themed activities to do, while at Boston they heard two Paddington stories and did a selection of activities like bookmark making for the children before returning home.
Jane Peck of Rainbow Stars said it was a ‘lovely day’.
She said: “They went above and beyond to include everyone. Then we all had fish and chips back at our hub.”
She added: “It’s great for Sleaford families.”
○ Last week Rainbow Stars also benefitted from a charitable donation by a local group.
The Sleaford Freemasons’ Shire Lodge 5610 presented a cheque for £253 to Rainbow Stars. Worshipful Master David Williams and Worshipful Brother Chris Williams made the presentation to Rainbow Stars members and children.
Sleaford United Charities organisation also made a fantastic £1,000 donation to the hub.