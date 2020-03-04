Perfect pairing is just Diamond

A Ruskington couple are celebrating 60 years of happy marriage with their Diamond Wedding Anniversary.

Mike and Margaret Rushby have known each other since they were teenagers at school in the village.

Mike remembers: “I used to catch a bus to my uncle’s dairy farm to work and Margaret would be catching the bus back to go to night school in Sleaford where she was learning shorthand and typing.”

Margaret said: “We were in the cinema, with friends. He asked me where my boyfriend was and I said, ‘What boyfriend?”

They promptly started ‘courting’ and Mike comments: “It is the best thing I have ever done in my life.”

They eventually married at Ruskington parish church, followed by a three-day honeymoon in London.

They briefly lived in Boston Road, Sleaford before moving back to Ruskington. Mike worked as a machine operator for Preston Farms until retirement. Margaret joined Kesteven County Council as a junior clerk, later working as shorthand typist for the assistant solicitor and deputy clerk and then became a support services manager for Lincolnshire social services.

The couple have two children - Richard and Roger, and two twin grandchildren. To celebrate they had a family meal at the Robin Hood at Aslackby.

Mike enjoys sport and is an Arsenal FC fanatic. They both play bowls and Margaret is also a published poet.

Mike said: “We love life.”