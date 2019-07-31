Romford British Legion marching band at Heckington Show.

PICTURE GALLERY - a look back at the highs and lows of this year's Heckington Show

Heavy rain is said to have severely reduced visitor numbers to this year's Heckington Show but organisers are taking heart from still putting on two days of entertainment against the odds.

Show chairman Charles Pinchbeck says he is particularly proud of putting on a penny farthing racing event on Saturday to celebrate 150 years of cycle racing at the village show. He was also proud of a great turn out for this year's livestock competition and the fantastic firework concert on Saturday night featuring Sleaford Concert Band and Madness tribute band, Gladness.

Heckington Show. Don Ridley of Leasingham, winner of longest carrots and longest parsnips.
Heckington Show. Brian Sewell of Heckington who won heaviest parsnip, most points in Heckington Section and Banksian Medal for most prize money.
Crowds viewing the livestock judging.
Heckington Show. Paul Barwood of Great Yarmouth with his Champion Continental and Interbreed Champion
