Plans in motion for cycle link from Sleaford to Chapel Hill

Councillors in North Kesteven will be reviewing the district council’s strategy to promote more cycling in the area.

Launched two years ago, the strategy was designed to put in place more cycling infrastructure such as cycle routes and guides to generate more opportunities for cycling in the district to boost a healthier lifestyle and support leisure-based industries.

The NK cycling strategy is up for review.

In a report to North Kesteven District Council’s Community and Economy Overview and Scrutiny Panel which meets on January 15 to review the strategy, officers explain that action so far has been dependent upon working with external partners and the availability of funding.

However a number of projects are ongoing to develop infrastructure in cooperation with developers, such as cycle and pedestrian path improvements linked to the 1,400-home Handley Chase development on London Road in Sleaford.

The council has also recently secured PA6 bid funding to improve pedestrian and cycle links along the River Slea to provide better links through town and enhance the environment alongside the planned Sleaford West Quadrant urban extension off The Drove. This will take shape next year.

mMaybe the most ambitious scheme is a plan to develop a pedestrian and cycle route from Sleaford to Chapel Hill along the banks of the River Slea, with officers currently exploring options to connect it to the Lincoln to Boston ‘Water Rail Way’ cycle route. The report states progression of this scheme will be reliant upon securing external funding - potentially from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The officers’ report goes on: “There is ongoing liaison with partners, such as Lincolnshire County Council over cycling provision to ensure that it is an integral part of strategic transport planning and to ensure that adequate cycling provision is incorporated in road improvement works in the district, for example the Sleaford Rugby Club junction improvements.

“The council is collecting Section 106 developer contributions (from planning applications) for sustainable transport initiatives, which includes cycling infrastructure delivery.”