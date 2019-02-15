Plant a snowdrop in remembrance at Whisby Nature Park

For the third year running, North Kesteven District Council is supporting the North Kesteven Snowdrop Walk in aid of Child Bereavement UK.

Families are invited to take part in a snowdrop walk this Sunday, February 17, at Whisby Nature Park, between noon and 3pm.

In partnership with the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, the event will bring families together to remember those children who are no longer with us.

Roseanne Bristow, whose daughter was stillborn in 2013, helped start up the walk.

She said: “The snowdrop walk is vital for families and individuals to have time to remember, to feel support from their community and do something positive outdoors.”

A grassed area, off the beaten track, will become an area for those who wish to remember the lives of children they have lost.

Proceeds will be donated to Child Bereavement UK, which supports families and educates professionals when a baby or child of any age dies or is dying, or when a child is facing bereavement.

Bulbs will be provided by Pennells Garden Centre and will be available on the day for a small donation.

Volunteers will also be on hand to help with the planting.

After planting your snowdrop, you can take a walk around the area to take a moment and remember, or meet others who have been in a similar situation.

To find out more, email nk_partnershipsteam@n-kesteven.gov.uk