Playgroup receives funding boost

Members of the Rotary Clubs of Sleaford Kesteven and Woodhall Spa have donated £500 to the TimTin Playgroup, based in Martin.

The organisation is a charity run by a voluntary committee and provides a wonderful facility with full time staff who have worked there for many years and care a great deal about the children, explains the Rotary Club.

It provides a playgroup for ages two to four, breakfast and after school clubs and a holiday club for ages two to 11, helping those parents who work full time.

The primary school at Martin has recently developed an outside classroom in the woods and TimTin Playgroup has permission to use this with the money donated being used to provide facilities including tarpaulins, ropes, rucksacks, a tent and storage boxes.

The picture shows members of the playgroup with Rotarians at a presentation event at the school.