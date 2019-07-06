Ploughing competition set to return to Nocton

Around 250 champion ploughmen and women from all over the UK are expected to compete in the 69th British National Ploughing Championships at Nocton.

The event takes place on October 12 and 13 on land owned by Beeswax Dyson Farming Limited (LN4 2AE).

The two days will be packed with competitions for many types of plough and styles of ploughing, and will climax when the top ploughmen are selected to represent England at the 2020 World Ploughing Contest, European Reversible Ploughing Championships and the European Vintage Ploughing Championships.

Visitors will see not only the highly-skilled competition ploughing and an extensive agricultural trade stand area and demonstrations of some of the latest machinery available but also attractions such as vintage tractors, ploughs and equipment; steam ploughing engines; a craft marquee with a wide variety of exhibitors; and rural and vintage machinery displays. Horse ploughing is one of the major attractions with around 15 pairs of heavy horses expected.