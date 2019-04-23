Popular mud runs boost charity funds

Mud run organisers enjoyed a big, two-day event at the weekend at Ancaster when they held a 5km obstacle run for all ages and a 10km challenge.

The Rough Events obstacle mud runs saw all manner of local groups of athletes seeing if they could motivate, help and encourage each other through the rugged course and across the finish line.

Rough Events charity mud run for St Barnabes Hospice, at Ancaster Leisure Kart Centre. EMN-190415-104709001

The first team to cross the finish line together with all five team members received a goodie bag packed with prizes for the whole team.

With close to 1,000 people attending, all participants received a finisher t-shirt and bespoke medal designed specifically for the event.

The course tests people’s abilities to negotiate mud pits, zip line, cargo net climbs, inverted tunnels to crawl through, log runs, rope swings, monkey bar sections and a ninja wall to name a few.

The event invited local trades to provide goods, food and refreshments which went down very well with everyone. David Marshall of Total Sports and Supplements of Sleaford was MC and his staff entered the team challenge.

Rough Events charity mud run for St Barnabes Hospice, at Ancaster Leisure Kart Centre. EMN-190415-105148001

The muddy, wet obstacle run set off in waves starting with an adults-only for 16 years and over, then two mixed ages of 10 and over and ending with a team race. There was also a 10km and 1.5km children’s run on Sunday. People could walk, jog, run or skip their way round as there was no set pace.

Some of the charities benefiting from the event include St Barnabas Hospice, Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance and Help for Heroes and organisers hope lots of money was raised. St Barnabas are using the venue for a similar event in September.

Competitors ended up back at the finish line in the activity village at Ancaster Leisure kart circuit where they were cheered on by other runners and non-running friends and family who came to lend support before joining in the fun on site.

Rough Events charity mud run for St Barnabes Hospice, at Ancaster Leisure Kart Centre. EMN-190415-104603001

Rough Events charity mud run for St Barnabes Hospice, at Ancaster Leisure Kart Centre. EMN-190415-104642001

Rough Events charity mud run for St Barnabes Hospice, at Ancaster Leisure Kart Centre. EMN-190415-104656001

Rough Events charity mud run for St Barnabes Hospice, at Ancaster Leisure Kart Centre. EMN-190415-104721001

Rough Events charity mud run for St Barnabes Hospice, at Ancaster Leisure Kart Centre. EMN-190415-104735001

Rough Events charity mud run for St Barnabes Hospice, at Ancaster Leisure Kart Centre. EMN-190415-105112001

Rough Events charity mud run for St Barnabes Hospice, at Ancaster Leisure Kart Centre. EMN-190415-105135001