Pots of Gold for Sleaford garden centre customers

Pennells Garden Centres have successfully saved over 135,000 plastic plant pots from being burnt for fuel with their ambitious campaign during August of paying customers 5p credit for each pot returned.

This meant customers at the business’s outlets in Sleaford, Lincoln and Cleethorpes got £6,825’s worth of plants for free during August.

As part of their drive to reduce their environmental impact the company invested over £20,000 installing six balers across their three sites.

This investment meant Pennells were well suited to cope with the extremely high demand from thousands of customers who were happy to see the plastic waste being recycled.

Managing Director Will Pennell commented: “We as a company feel that it is our duty as garden centres to lead the environmental charge which was why we decided to have this campaign to encourage the recycling of old pots and our customers did not let us down. I was expecting approximately 30-40,000 pots to be brought into the centres during August, but to receive four times the amount is staggering and very pleasing to see.”

While the buying back of pots for credit has stopped, all three garden centres will continue to be one of the very few avenues for people to bring their plastic pots in to be recycled rather than burnt for fuel in the county’s energy from waste incinerator.

Pennells pledge to continue in their efforts to reduce their impact on the environment and along with already moving from sachet sauces to pump dispensers in the restaurant, they are looking at recycling compost bags and encouraging customers to use peat free compost more, among other things.