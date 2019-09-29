‘Pub of the year’ gong for Digby’s The Red Lion

A village pub near Sleaford has been crowned the best in the county after winning a top award from Select Lincolnshire.

The Red Lion at Digby was chosen as the ‘Pub of the Year’ at the annual food, drink and hospitality awards ceremony, held last week.

Pub of the Year, sponsored by Lincoln Brewing Company. Winner: Red Lion, Digby. Select Lincolnshire Awards, organised by Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce, held at Lincoln Minster School, Lincoln.

A spokesman for the 400- year-old pub said they were ‘delighted’ to have been chosen, adding: “A big thank you to all of our suppliers, our dedicated and hard working team and all of our customers for your continued support.”

This latest award means the pub now has a hat-trick of gongs - having scooped Lincolnshire Life’s ‘Pub of the Year’ award in 2017 and 2018.

Simon Beardsley, chief executive at Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce, which organises the awards, said: “Congratulations to all the winners and finalists of the 2019 Select Lincolnshire awards. We are so proud to champion the brand of Select Lincolnshire and have such high-quality businesses alongside us doing such fantastic work in the food, drink and hospitality industry.”