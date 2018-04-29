Raising a glass to St George at festival

Rotary Club members expect to have matched last year’s fundraising total from their annual St George’s Beer Festival in Sleaford.
It was a busy four days for the Rotary Club of Sleaford Kesteven, with the festival running from Thursday to Sunday at St Denys’ Church Room. There was music on Saturday and Tony Dixon from the club said around half of the 20 beers, ciders and lagers were used up on Saturday night.
“We have not done final figures yet but expect it to be close to last year’s figure of £8,000,” he said.
It is the club’s main fundraiser for the year with the proceeds going to local charities.