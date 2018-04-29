Raising a glass to St George at festival

Rotary Club members expect to have matched last year’s fundraising total from their annual St George’s Beer Festival in Sleaford.

It was a busy four days for the Rotary Club of Sleaford Kesteven, with the festival running from Thursday to Sunday at St Denys’ Church Room. There was music on Saturday and Tony Dixon from the club said around half of the 20 beers, ciders and lagers were used up on Saturday night.

The Rotary Club of Sleaford Kesteven hold their St Geirge�"s Beer Festival at St Deny�"s Church Room, Sleaford' 'Picture: Sarah Washbourn'www.yellowbellyphotos.com NNN-180421-214634002

“We have not done final figures yet but expect it to be close to last year’s figure of £8,000,” he said.

It is the club’s main fundraiser for the year with the proceeds going to local charities.

The Rotary Club of Sleaford Kesteven hold their St Geirge�"s Beer Festival at St Deny�"s Church Room, Sleaford' 'Picture: Sarah Washbourn'www.yellowbellyphotos.com NNN-180421-214517002

The Rotary Club of Sleaford Kesteven hold their St Geirge�"s Beer Festival at St Deny�"s Church Room, Sleaford' 'Picture: Sarah Washbourn'www.yellowbellyphotos.com NNN-180421-214423002

The Rotary Club of Sleaford Kesteven hold their St Geirge�"s Beer Festival at St Deny�"s Church Room, Sleaford' 'Picture: Sarah Washbourn'www.yellowbellyphotos.com NNN-180421-214441002

The Rotary Club of Sleaford Kesteven hold their St Geirge�"s Beer Festival at St Deny�"s Church Room, Sleaford' 'Picture: Sarah Washbourn'www.yellowbellyphotos.com NNN-180421-214500002

The Rotary Club of Sleaford Kesteven hold their St Geirge�"s Beer Festival at St Deny�"s Church Room, Sleaford' 'Picture: Sarah Washbourn'www.yellowbellyphotos.com NNN-180421-214532002

The Rotary Club of Sleaford Kesteven hold their St Geirge�"s Beer Festival at St Deny�"s Church Room, Sleaford. Event organiser Peter Elkington' 'Picture: Sarah Washbourn'www.yellowbellyphotos.com NNN-180421-214601002

The Rotary Club of Sleaford Kesteven hold their St Geirge�"s Beer Festival at St Deny�"s Church Room, Sleaford. ' 'Picture: Sarah Washbourn'www.yellowbellyphotos.com NNN-180421-214618002