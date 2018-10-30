Record numbers for woodturning event

A record number of people attended the latest annual open day held by The Lincolnshire Association of Woodturners, organisers have announced.

The event was held at the association’s regular home of Leasingham Village Hall on Sunday.

Kevin Walker, from the group, said: “We were very pleased to be able to promote our craft to so many ladies, gentlemen and children. Most of those attending came from Lincolnshire, with several showing an interest in joining our club.

“This year we were able to offer members of the public the opportunity to have a go at woodturning, an experience which many thoroughly enjoyed.

“Hopefully we will have made some money which will be used to ensure our club continues to flourish for the benefit of local residents.”

A donation from the day will also be made to the association’s chosen charity, LIVES.

Pictured at the event are William and Fiona Elkington with their work.