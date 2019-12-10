Recycling: Introducing the three G’s this Christmas

Councils in Lincolnshire are reminding residents to keep the three G’s (Glitter, Grease and Grub) out of their recycling bins this Christmas and have created a video to reinforce the message.

To keep recycling clean and dry and not contaminated, the Lincolnshire Waste Partnership is launching a social media campaign highlighting the key things to leave out this Christmas.

John Coates from the Lincolnshire Waste Partnership, said: “We’re trying to make things simple in the run up to Christmas, so we’re asking residents to remember to leave out the three G’s! Glitter, Grease and Grub, as none of these can be recycled in your home recycling bins/bags.”

Glitter covered cards and wrapping paper - Why? Glitter is hard to process in recycling process, where it can clog up equipment, and stop it working. It also works its way into recycled paper which is then rejected by the end user.

Grease covered pizza boxes, cardboard and takeaway pots - Why? Once grease gets onto paper and card, they cannot be recycled because the paper fibres will not be able to be separated from the oils during the pulping process.

Grub (aka food) - Why? Food just can’t be recycled in your kerbside recycling bin/bag. If you are in the food waste trial running in South Kesteven, put in your food caddy, anywhere else in the county, please put in your household waste bin/bags.

John adds: “The other issue people always ask is what to do with wrapping paper. If it is glitter-free paper, we’d ask you to do the ‘scrunch test’. Crumple the paper in your hand. If it stays crunched – it is recyclable, and if not – it isn’t.

“If there is anything you aren’t sure about, please put it in your waste bin. Last year, 96% of Lincolnshire’s waste was recycled, reused, composted or converted into electricity – powering over 29,000 homes.”

For more information on recycling, including information about side waste and collections, visit your local district council website. For information about your local household waste recycling centre, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/recycling