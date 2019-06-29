Restaurateur rustles up a tasty sum for village church’s roof replacement fund

The small village church of Walcot, near Folkingham, is struggling to raise funds to pay for a replacement roof following two lead thefts in the past six years.

There have been plenty of inspiring events and fundraising initiatives taking place. The most recent was this month when Rosemary Leech hosted a summer cookery demonstration in her Ingoldsby farmhouse to help raise funds for St Nicholas church.

With over 30 years of experience in running her own restaurant, teaching and demonstrating, guests were treated to broad bean bruschetta and delicate cod and prawns with fennel, with a finalé demonstration of

a lemon meringue parfait. The event raised £885.