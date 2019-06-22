Return of the NK Walking Festival

Take in the sights and sounds of the beautiful district during this year’s NK Walking Festival, returning with two full weeks of walking opportunities.

Starting on Saturday, July 13, the walking festival is ideal for the whole family of all ages and abilities, offering the opportunity to take in the beautiful scenery, and places to visit across the district.

Steve Donagain, CEO at Hill Holt Wood said; “Building on last year’s success we have introduced more walks so more people get to enjoy our beautiful countryside. Whether people like to walk a little or a lot, there is something for all, and we are really proud of where we have been able to take this festival for 2019.”

Steeped with picturesque villages, medieval churches, thriving landscapes scattered in history and rich in wildlife, North Kesteven is favoured by many for exploration and outdoor adventures, and added this year for walkers to enjoy is a walk to search for Queen Eleanor or even one that will take in some local RAF history.

The full programme is available at visitor venues across the district, or by visiting www.hillholtwood.co.uk/walking-festival