RHS award for green finger Joe

A green-fingered primary school pupil from Billinghay has been named one of two runners up in the Royal Horticultural Society’s Young Schools Gardener of the Year.

Joe Trofer-Cook, seven, is a member of the gardening club at Walcott Primary School and was nominated by governors who run the club.

To their delight, Joe was selected as a runner-up in the five to seven-year-olds age group category.

Headteacher Andrew Sewell said: “Joe was initially hesitant to get involved in the garden at school, but quickly began to thrive. Despite his quiet nature, he’s happy to show others how to work in the garden and gets stuck in, no matter what the job.”

Joe and his family, along with Mrs Musgrove the governor who nominated him, attended the presentation at RHS Wisley in June, where the presentation was made by TV’s Frances Tophill.

Mr Sewell was delighted for Joe, saying: “He not only gardens at school, but has his own allotment at home which he tends with great care. Joe’s success comes on top of the Walcott garden achieving the RHS five star gardening award earlier in the year.”

Joe said he particularly loves watering and weeding –“except for the prickly ones.” And he has to keep the chickens away too.

This year he hopes to harvest blueberries and carrots.

He said: “I love growing vegetables and am entering some in the Heckington Show.”

Parent helper, Mrs Oliver, also received special recognition for her efforts.