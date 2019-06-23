Roof appeal gains from garden days

Around £800 has been raised for Wilsford Church funds and its roof appeal from an open gardens weekend.

The church has suffered from thefts of lead from its north and south aisle roofs and villagers have embarked on a range of fundraising events.

Wilsford Open Gardens. L-R Betty Groves and Reg Groves in their garden with Tony Maslin and Joan Maslin. EMN-190617-105355001

One of the event organisers, Di Fairhead said: “Despite the very unsettled weather - it was worse on sunday than expected - we had a steady flow of visitors who enjoyed visiting the gardens and table top stalls in the village.

“We had eight gardens open on Saturday and six on Sunday as two could not open that day.”

The church was also decorated with floral arrangements for the occasion and refreshments were served there as well as cream teas at the garden of Betty Grives in Main Street.

Attractions on both days included face painting for children, hand-crafted pottery with a chance for visitors to work with the clay and a First World War display.