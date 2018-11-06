Rotarians pack up for World Polio Day

In support of World Polio Day, members of the Rotary Club of Sleaford offered their services bag packing for customers in Sainsbury’s supermarket on Saturday last week, raising almost £300 towards Polio Day and the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

It is 30 years since the World Health Assembly supported Rotary’s vision of a polio-free world and created the Global Polio Eradication Initiative.

Only 22 cases were reported in 2017 and today only 14 cases have been reported in the first eight months of this year.