Royalty, a Tudor trip and noodles

We have three varied photos from our archives of children in very different situations this week for our Nostalgia page.

Firstly, following on from last week’s image of the Queen on her Royal visit to RAF College Cranwell to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 1970, we have a second shot from that event.

Chopstick using students at St George's School in Sleaford in 1994. EMN-190907-152400001

This time the Queen is on a walk about to meet the awaiting crowds and is seen chatting to the assembled local Brownies. Were you one of those youngsters in uniform eager to meet her?

Secondly, we have an interesting photo of two brave lads tackling a pair of chopsticks when they were introduced to Chinese food and culture by a visitor to St George’s School in Sleaford in 1994. Was that you and do you have any memories of the day?

Finally, we have pupils of Billingborough Primary School in period costume, again in 1994, when they were asked to dress up for a trip to Kentwell Manor in Suffolk to experience a day in the life of the Tudors and Stuarts.

During the day everything they saw and heard was authentically Tudor, even using old money to buy from pedlars. They had a go at archery and met the Lord of the Manor.