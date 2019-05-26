Saddle up for Cycle Fest next weekend

Excitement is building ahead of a brand new cycling event, which promises a weekend of free, family fun.

Organised by Access Lincoln, North Kesteven District Council and Giant, Cycle Fest is a free event taking place in the grounds of Doddington Hall on Saturday, June 1 – the day before the Giant Lincoln Sportive.

There will be a range of cycling activities for all the family to try, including a pump bike track, a virtual velodrome racing simulator, have-a-go KMX karts, and children’s mountain bike taster sessions.

In addition, visitors can enjoy a led-ride and treasure hunt in Skellingthorpe Old Wood, while Giant will have demonstration bikes and will be providing free bike safety checks.

Alison Mackfall, Access Lincoln project co-ordinator, said: “With cycling becoming more and more popular, we thought the time was right for the county to have its very own Cycle Fest.

“There will also be food marquees where you can grab a bite to eat and lots of other entertainment for the family.

For more on Access Lincoln visit www.accesslincoln.co.uk