School festive events 25 years ago

Looking back 25 years we found lots of school festive plays and events in our newspaper archives captured by staff photographer Gordon Brotherton.

As we pack away the tinsel for another year, maybe you can spot yourself, old classmates or relatives from years ago.

North Kyme School's Christmas play from 1992. EMN-171227-172749001

The first picture is a group photo of the cast of the nativity play performed by North Kyme School, which sadly no longer exists.

They performed Come To Bethlehem for parents and every pupil in the little school was involved in the production.

Our second photo was up the road at Walcott School when Santa and friends joined the celebrations for the Christmas Fayre. He is pictured with some of the pupils - were you one of the,?

And finally we have the pupils of Pointon School on stage entertaining packed houses of parents and pensioners with their three Christmas productions. The plays were: Santa’s Christmas, Nativity By Lantern, and Christmas Gold. Headteacher David Hill has said he was thrilled with the response.

Santa and pupils at Walcott School's Christmas Fayre in 1992. EMN-171227-172811001

If you can remember these, email: andy.hubbert@jpress.co.uk or message us via Facebook.