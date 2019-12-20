Scooter club brings cheer to home

The Sleaford All Knighters Scooter Club held its annual ride-out, taking mince pies and sherry to a local care home on Sunday.

The riders met up at the Barge and Bottle pub, with Mick Wells, the landlord, kindly donating some bottles of sherry.

Sleaford All Knighters setting off from Barge and Bottle, Sleaford, to deliver gifts to Roxholme Hall care home. L-R John Andrew, Andy Micholls, Jay Roffey. EMN-191216-090629001

As usual, the club members dressed up in Christmas-themed costumes, much to the surprise of lunchtime shoppers in the town.

Roy Workman from the club said: “The expressions on their faces was a picture, especially the younger children.

“We rode through the town in our attire and received plenty of support from the public, with lots of waves and cheers, and we eventually headed off to Roxholme Hall Nursing Home.”

After chatting with residents, Roy said: “Some of the residents had memories of their scootering days and some of the scooters that we rode there date back to the 1950/60s, so the residents may well have ridden on similar ones in the past.

Sleaford All Knighters setting off from Barge and Bottle, Sleaford, to deliver gifts to Roxholme Hall care home. EMN-191216-090719001

“Everyone really enjoyed the mince pies and the sherry. The visit went really well and we told the residents that we would be back again next Christmas time.

“Some of them came out to watch us ride away.”