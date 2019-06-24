Scooter rally avoids the stormy weather

Sleaford All-Knighters Scooter Club held another successful rally at the town’s rugby club, despite doubts it would go ahead after heavy rains.

Club members had been contually checking the weather forecasts and the state of the site before giving the go-ahead to allow scooter enthusiasts from far and wide to descend on the venue off East Road for the three-day event.

Three-day scooter rally and Sleaford Rugby Club. EMN-190617-105624001

Roy Workman from the club said: “Despite the awful weather recently, scooter clubs and solo riders turned up in large numbers to make the club’s third rally a great event.”

For the visitors there were great live bands and top DJs on the Friday and Saturday supplying the music.

Bands performing were SkaTrain, The Thieves, Clashville and Not Quite Geoff.

With rallygoers camping overnight, on Saturday the sun shone and there was a ride-out to Heckington Windmill and the Eight Sail Brewery there. This was well attended.

Three-day scooter rally and Sleaford Rugby Club. Sylvia Hodgkiss and Phil Roe of Leasingham EMN-190617-105716001

Later in the afternoon a custom show took place back at the rally field, with awards for different types of scooters, including furthest travelled.

There were also stalls, food and on-site silly games with prizes to keep everyone amused. These included space hopper racing, motorcycle boot wanging, helmet shot put/bowling and tug of war.

Roy said: “It was a brilliant weekend. Thanks to all who turned up, well done to the club for a job well done, and thanks to all our sponsors.

He looked forward to next year’s event.

Three-day scooter rally and Sleaford Rugby Club. L-R Paul Houghton, Pete Jackson and Ian King of Boston Scooter Club. EMN-190617-105700001

Three-day scooter rally and Sleaford Rugby Club. L-R Brenda Heeley, John Heeley and Craig Cunliffe of Dirty Mills Scooter Club, Wakefield. EMN-190617-105607001

Three-day scooter rally and Sleaford Rugby Club. EMN-190617-105644001

Three-day scooter rally and Sleaford Rugby Club. L-R Kevin Williams and Lee Troop looking at custom scooters EMN-190617-105732001